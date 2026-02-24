Mumbai, February 24: Ai+ Smartphone has announced its strategic expansion into the AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) sector with the launch of its new NovaPods audio range and NovaWatch wearables. The company, led by CEO Madhav Sheth, also confirmed that its next-generation smartphone, the Pulse 2, is scheduled for a global debut on March 2.

The new ecosystem products are set to go on sale via Flipkart starting February 27. This move comes less than a year after the brand’s debut in July 2025, during which time it has reportedly amassed nearly one million users. The new product line is priced competitively, ranging from INR 699 to INR 7,999. Nothing Phone 4a With Updated Glyph Bar To Launch on March 5, 2026; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Ai+ Ecosystem Launched Today, Announces Madhav Sheth

Ai+ Advanced Audio and Wearable Lineup

The audio portfolio is headlined by three distinct models: the NovaPods Go, the NovaPods Pro, and the NovaPod Clips. The NovaPods Pro, priced at INR 1,999, features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a six-microphone setup, and Bluetooth 6.0. The NovaPod Clips (INR 3,999) introduces an "open-wear" format designed as a lifestyle accessory.

In the wearables segment, Ai+ has introduced the NovaWatch Active, featuring a 1.73-inch AMOLED display and IP68 water resistance for INR 2,499. The brand is also targeting younger users with the NovaWatch Kids 4G (INR 2,999), which includes GPS tracking, geo-fencing, and SOS alerts. A premium hybrid product, the Ai+ Wearbuds (INR 7,999), combines a smartwatch with detachable earbuds and 2GB of on-board storage.

Ai+ Pulse 2 Smartphone Specifications

The upcoming Pulse 2 smartphone aims to democratise technology by offering high-end features at an accessible price point. The device will be equipped with a 50MP AI dual rear camera system and an 8MP front-facing camera. Notably, it will feature a slim 6,000mAh battery designed for extended endurance.

Software will be a key differentiator for the Pulse 2, as it is confirmed to ship with Android 16 on NxtQuantum OS. Developed by NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, the operating system is marketed as India’s first native mobile OS, focusing on privacy-first architecture and purposeful simplicity.

Strategic Vision for Sovereign Innovation

CEO Madhav Sheth stated that the AIoT launch is intended to build an ecosystem that covers "the moments around the phone," including music, health, and family safety. The company aims to provide integrated and accessible technology authored in India, positioned to compete with global tech giants. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price, Features and Specifications.

Following the launch of the Pulse 2, the company intends to introduce the Nova 2 series, further expanding its smartphone portfolio. By leveraging Flipkart's extensive reach, Ai+ seeks to scale its presence across India and establish a new standard for user-owned, future-ready technology.

