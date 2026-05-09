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Itel has officially expanded its Zeno series in India with the launch of the Zeno 200, a budget-orientated smartphone designed to offer robust durability and modern features. Arriving as a follow-up to the Zeno 100 launched earlier this year, the new handset adopts a contemporary design featuring a rectangular camera module and flat edges. The device is engineered to balance everyday performance with a resilient build, targeting consumers who require a reliable entry-level 4G smartphone.

The Zeno 200 introduces several noteworthy upgrades for its segment, most notably its military-grade certification and enhanced software capabilities. Beyond its rugged exterior, the smartphone integrates the company’s new AI assistant and specialised connectivity tools intended to assist users in regions with inconsistent network coverage. With a high-refresh-rate display and a substantial battery, the handset serves as a significant step forward in the company's efforts to deliver premium-feeling features at a highly accessible price point. HMD Vibe 2 5G With India Launch on May 21; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Itel Zeno 200 Specifications and Features

The Itel Zeno 200 is equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ IPS LCD touchscreen that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset built on a 12nm process, delivering peak clock speeds of 1.8GHz. The device comes with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, which can be expanded by an additional 8GB via virtual RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. It runs on the Android 15 (Go edition) and includes the Sola AI assistant for tasks such as document summarisation, grammar correction, and AI wallpaper generation.

For durability, the handset boasts an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance alongside MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification. Its photography setup consists of a 13-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.85 aperture and an infrared sensor, while a 5-megapixel sensor handles selfies. The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 15W wired charging, which is claimed to offer up to 46 days of standby time. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock, an IR blaster for controlling appliances, and "Ultralink" technology for improved connectivity in weak signal areas. Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Price, Specifications and Features Leaked.

Itel Zeno 200 Price in India

The Itel Zeno 200 is available in India in a single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. While the official retail price is set at INR 10,399, the smartphone is currently available via Amazon at a special launch price of INR 9,999. Consumers can choose from three colour options: Comet Orange, Meteor Titanium, and Nightly Blue. To further sweeten the deal, the tech firm is offering an additional exchange bonus of INR 549 for those trading in their old devices.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Amazon, itel). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).