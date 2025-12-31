New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

INRMumbai, December 31: Continuing its annual tradition, Reliance Jio has officially launched its ‘Happy New Year 2026’ offers for prepaid users, introducing a refreshed jio recharge plan for 2026 with long-term validity, high-speed 5G data, and bundled digital services. The new plans focus on value, convenience, and enhanced digital experiences for users nationwide.

Hero Annual Recharge: The Ultimate 365-Day Plan

The flagship offering in the New Year lineup is the INR 3,599 Hero Annual Recharge. Designed for users seeking long-term convenience, this plan provides a full 365 days of validity. Subscribers get 2.5GB of high-speed daily data, along with truly unlimited 5G data for those in eligible coverage areas. The pack also includes unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to the Jio suite, including JioTV, JioAICloud (50GB storage), and a 3-month JioHotstar subscription.

Super Celebration Monthly Plan: Premium AI and OTT Bundle

The Super Celebration Monthly Plan, priced at Rs 500 for a 28-day validity, is tailored for both entertainment and productivity enthusiasts by offering 2GB of high-speed daily data, unlimited 5G access, and unlimited voice calls. Beyond the core telecom benefits, the pack features a massive OTT bundle that includes access to over 13 platforms such as YouTube Premium, Amazon Prime Video (Mobile Edition), JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and several regional apps like Hoichoi and Chaupal. A standout highlight of this plan is the premium AI perk—a complimentary 18-month Google Gemini Pro subscription valued at Rs 35,100, making it one of the most value-heavy monthly recharges in Jio's 2026 lineup.

Google Gemini Pro AI Integration

A standout feature of the Jio recharge plan for 2026 is the inclusion of the Google Gemini Pro service. This advanced AI tool allows users to draft professional emails, organize complex schedules, and generate creative content. While the Hero and Super Celebration plans include this for free, Jio has also integrated AI benefits into select existing packs:

INR 899 Plan: 90 days validity with 2GB daily data and free Google Gemini Pro.

INR 349 Plan: 28 days validity with 2GB daily data and free Google Gemini Pro.

Affordable Flexi Pack and Other New Year Offers

To ensure the Jio recharge plan for 2026 remains accessible to everyone, the company has launched the INR 103 Flexi Pack. This budget-friendly option offers 5GB of total data for 28 days and allows users to choose one language-based entertainment bundle (Hindi, International, or Regional).

Affordable Jio 5G Plans Available for Budget Users in 2026

Jio has also retained budget-friendly monthly and quarterly packs that qualify for its Unlimited 5G Upgrade, subject to minimum daily data requirements. These options make the jio recharge plan for 2026 accessible to a wider audience. These plans include INR 1,029 plan for 84 days but it offers Amazon Prime not Gemini AI. The INR 899 plan for 90 days and INR 349 plan for 28 days include Google Gemini worth INR 35,100.

Below is the complete list of Jio Happy New Year 2026 offers:

Plan Price Validity Data Benefits Key Highlights INR 3,599 365 Days 2.5GB/Day + Unlimited 5G 18-Month Google Gemini Pro, JioHotstar (3 Months), 50GB Cloud INR 1,029 84 Days 2GB/Day + Unlimited 5G Amazon Prime Lite (84 Days), JioTV, JioCloud INR 899 90 Days 2GB/Day + Unlimited 5G 18-Month Google Gemini Pro Subscription INR 500 28 Days 2GB/Day + Unlimited 5G 18-Month Google Gemini Pro + 13 OTT Apps (YouTube Premium, etc.) INR 349 28 Days 2GB/Day + Unlimited 5G 18-Month Google Gemini Pro Subscription INR 103 28 Days 5GB Total Data Choice of 1 OTT Pack (Hindi, International, or Regional)

How to Activate the Jio Recharge Plan for 2026

The Happy New Year 2026 plans are now live and can be purchased through the MyJio app, Jio’s official website, or authorized retail outlets. Users can "queue" these plans, which will automatically activate once the current plan's validity expires.

