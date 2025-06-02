Mumbai, June 2: Reliance Jio offers True 5G plans for its subscribers with additional data benefits. The users can avail up to 20 GB if they prefer Jio recharge plans for internet services. Reliance offers two True 5G recharge plans that offer additional data benefits to the users. These plans are valid for at least two and a half months. Jio Recharge plans provide an additional 20 GB to the users and other benefits of calling, SMS and watching its services with the same subscriptions.

Reliance Jio is India's biggest telecom service provider with a wide range of 5G plans. Jio owns around 40% of the market share, whereas other competitors, including Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and BSNL, have Jio recharge plans that include various options starting from INR 91 for 28 days. The minimum Jio plan starts from 28 days to 365 days and beyond. However, today, users require more data as they access multiple applications, and their data is consumed during the day.

Reliance Jio Recharge Plans With 20 GB Additional Data

Jio INR 749 True 5G Plan

Reliance Jio offers 20 GB extra to its INR 749 True 5G plan. It is valid for 72 days. For this time, the customers get 2GB of high-speed data, unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMS per day. So, the customers get 164 GB to use during the validity period. Once the daily data is over, the customers will get 64 kbps speed. This plan comes with JioTV and JioAICloud subscriptions.

Jio INR 899 Plan

On the other hand, Reliance Jio offers another INR 899, which also provides 20 GB more than the daily data count. The customers can enjoy unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and 2 GB of data daily. The total number of usable data the customers get is 200 GB for 90 90-day validity period. Reliance Jio's INR 899 plan also comes with JioTV and JioAICloud subscription. The same 64 kbps will be applied here if the daily data of 2 GB is over.

How to Choose These Jio True 5G Plans?

The subscribers can choose Reliance Jio True 5G plans by various options. They can go to the MyJio app in the recharge section or do the same on Jio's official website. The Jio subscribers can also choose third-party platforms, such as Google Play, BHIM, PhonePe, etc., to pay for the Jio plans.

