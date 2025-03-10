New Delhi, March 10: Reliance Jio has launched new prepaid plan that brings additional benefits to its users. Jio customers can enjoy JioHotstar subscription with new recharge plan. JioHotstar offers major live sports events, including cricket matches, latest films from Bollywood, Hollywood, and more. Reliance Jio has launched a new recharge plan for its prepaid users in India with options for streaming content from its new OTT platform, JioHotstar.

The new recharge plan includes the usual benefits but also comes with a complimentary subscription to JioHotstar, which can be an attractive choice for users looking to get a variety of content at a lower cost. Reliance Jio subscribers now have the opportunity to access JioHotstar for free by choosing a particular prepaid recharge plan. BSNL Holi Dhamaka: Telecom Company Announces Extended Validity for New INR 1,499 Recharge Plan Ahead of Holi 2025; Check Details.

Jio has rolled out a new data-only recharge option that offers a 90-day subscription to JioHotstar. This plan provides an affordable way for users to stream content while also benefiting from additional data.

Recharge Plans with JioHotstar Subscription

Reliance Jio offers a recharge plan that includes a subscription to JioHotstar for users looking for data-only options. The recharge plan is priced at INR 100 and comes with a validity of 90 days. The plan provides 5GB of data for allowing users to stream content. The JioHotstar subscription included in this plan supports smartphones and smart TVs, delivering high-definition streaming at 1080p. A Base Plan is required to use the data pack. BSNL Holi Dhamaka: Telecom Company Announces New INR 2399 Plan With Extended Validity Ahead of Holi 2025; Check Details.

Reliance Jio has also introduced a INR 195 data pack that comes with a validity of 90 days. The pack includes a subscription to JioHotstar, but it is limited to mobile devices only. To access the data pack, users shuould have a base plan . The streaming quality offered with the pack is up to 720p.

