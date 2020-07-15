Reliance Jio has announced 5G solutions to develop original, captive intellectual property to demonstrate the transformative power of technology across multiple ecosystems. Reliance Jio has built significant world-class capability in several cutting edge technologies such as 4G, 5G technologies, cloud computing, devices and operating systems, machine-learning and A.I, blockchain & more. RIL AGM 2020 Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast of The First-Ever Virtual Annual General Meeting by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries on Jio YouTube Page.

Jio Glass (Photo Credits: Reliance)

Reliance also introduced Jio Glass to make Digital interactions more real. The Jio Glass comes with a convenient cable that can be attached to a computer or a laptop. The Jio Glass weighs only 75 Grams & provides best in class reality mix services to give users truly meaningful & immersive experience. The company has paid special attention to the graphics so that Jio Glass users get the highest class visual experience. On the audio front, the Jio glass comes with personalised audio & supports all audio formats.

Jio Glass (Photo Credits: Reliance AGM 2020)

Jio Glass already supports more than 25 applications. With Jio Glass users can make a holographic video call from home to their office colleagues in 3 dimensions. Jio Glass allows smooth collaborations across devices & platforms. Users can also share presentations that they will be able to view on a large virtual screen while in an ongoing video call. In addition to this, Jio Glass is making teachers & Students come together in 3D virtual rooms & conduct holographic classes through Jio mix reality cloud in real-time. With Jio Glass traditional way of learning Geography will be history.

