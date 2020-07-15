Mumbai, July 15: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), India’s most-valued private company, will hold its 43rd Annual General Meeting on July 15. The company will hold its first virtual 43rd AGM today through video conferencing and other audio-visual means in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mukesh Ambani will address the mega event which is slated to begin at 2 PM. To watch RIL's 43rd Annual General Meeting today, got to the 'The Flame Of Truth' YouTube channel or Jio Channel. People can also see the RIL AGM live on Reliance Industries Limited Facebook page or on The Flame of Truth Twitter handle or RelianceJio.

For the first time, RIL will let users enter the webinar through JioMeet video conferencing platform. The option to see the RIL AGM live at 2 PM today is available on JioMeet link: https://jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting. As per report by PTI, the shareholders can now log into the event live, listen to the plans and comment and participate.

RIL AGM 2020 LIVE:

Reports inform that RIL is the only listed firm having a market cap of more than Rs 12 lakh crore. The firm has successfully achieved its target - set in the last AGM - to become a net debt free well before its schedule of March 31, 2021, by selling more than 25 percent stake in Jio Platforms to global investors.

