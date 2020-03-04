LatestLY Launches Dark Mode Feature and AMP Stories 'QuickLY' for Better Readability to Consume News on Your Mobile

LatestLY new features (Photo Credits: File Image)

LatestLY has launched two new features on its website and smartphone application. Keeping up with the trends, we have adopted the dark mode and AMP Stories, a feature to consume more information quickly, it provides a gist of news in short-content story format. Called QuickLY, we happen to be one of the first such Indian news platforms to offer content at ease. Readers can click on 'Read More' to get the article link with detailed information of the news. While the dark mode feature is a new fad among the tech enthusiasts and readers to be introduced by a lot of web-applications. The primary advantage of this feature is, it reduces the strain on the user's eyes. Shifting from the earlier colourful and bright themes, more users are comfortable having black or greyish backgrounds while they watch videos, scroll through pictures or read articles. Applications like Instagram, YouTube and most recently, Facebook-owned messaging app, WhatsApp introduced dark modes.

DARK MODE

To keep up with the trend and assure better readability, we at LatestLY too have launched the dark mode on our mobile website. With a tap of the icon, a user can switch from day mode to dark mode (Night Mode). The darkened UI is seen across the internet and also on some of the operating systems. So as one of the leading news online portals in the country, we decided to adopt the dark mode and make it easier for our readers to catch up with the news of the day, more comfortably without straining their eyes.

Here's How LatestLY Looks in Dark Mode:

LatestLY dark mode (Photo Credits: File Image)

QUICKLY

LatestLY QuickLY Feature (Photo Credits: File Image)

In the fast-paced age, where everyone wants access to more information but in short span of time, we decided to give the news to our readers in a story format. Using AMP stories, which is a fast-loading experience using visual narratives, LatestLY launched QuickLY. Through this tab, readers can know the gist of the latest published content on the website. In case, you want to know the details of the story, you can click on the link to the entire article. AMP stories also help to access news in the tap-through format.

Here's How LatestLY's QuickLY Feature Looks:

QUICKLY Feature on LatestLY (Photo Credits: File Image)

You can click on the story of your interest, know about it in a few lines and then click on the link to read the full article. The feature gives you a story-like experience of staying updated with the latest news. As of now, QuickLY works only for the English website, but we have plans to roll out the feature on regional languages like Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Telugu.