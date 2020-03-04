WhatsApp Dark Mode Feature Now Out For iOS and Android, Here's How to Enable It On Your Smartphones

WhatsApp dark mode rolled out (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After months of beta testing, messaging application WhatsApp is rolling out the dark mode feature starting today. Both iOS and Android users can now activate the dark mode if you have the latest system update. The Facebook-owned app was testing the feature on its beta version for many days. If you have the most recent version of smartphone OSes- iOS 13 and Android 10, then you can switch to the dark mode. And those who have already got it on their phones have started tweeting about it too. If you are wondering how to go about activating it, then we give you the steps below.

Dark mode for WhatsApp has been a long-awaited feature, which has been in the development since last year. Website WaBetaInfo, which follows developments with the beta version of the app, had revealed that the dark theme update is ready for the Android version of WhatsApp. In this mode, the home screen and setting menu on the messaging app will have a dark shade whereas the conversation interface exhibits dark shade for the chat bubbles. The background remains white or any other colour selected by the user.

Here's How to Enable WhatsApp Dark Mode

Since the feature rolls out to over a million users, you may not have it as yet. In case your Android 10 OS or iOS 13 phones have the dark theme activated on the system, WhatsApp will automatically switch to the dark theme. For Android 9 users, here's how to do it manually:

Open WhatsApp and go to the Settings.

Select Chats

Click on Display

You will see an option of Theme

Select Dark Theme

You can then restart your phone and see the darker screen on the messaging app. The dark mode will reduce the strain on your eyes. So if you are the night bugs, who love chatting and catching up with everyone at midnight, then WhatsApp is finally in dark mode.