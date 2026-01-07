Acclaimed actress Shefali Shah has opened up about the emotional challenges of her first marriage to actor Harsh Chhaya, describing the decision to walk away as a necessary step for her survival. In a recent and candid interview, the Delhi Crime star shared how she reached a "make or break" point where choosing herself became more important than conforming to societal expectations of a happily ever after. ‘Delhi Crime S3’ X Review: Shefali Shah and Huma Qureshi Shine With Their Strong Performances and Socially Relevant Story, Netizens Call the Netflix Series ‘Dark, Raw and Relevant’.

Shefali Shah on Her Separation From Harsh Chhaya

Reflecting on the period surrounding her separation in 2000, Shah revealed that she had to unlearn the idea that her value was tied to her relationship status. Speaking on the Spotlight Sessions podcast, she admitted that no one had ever told her she was "enough" on her own. "It comes to a point where it's make or break for you," Shah explained. "You realise, 'Okay, this can kill me. I can't do this anymore.'"

The actress recalled a pivotal conversation with a close friend who asked if she would rather stay in the marriage or risk being alone forever. Shah’s response was immediate: she chose the risk of solitude over a situation that diminished her joy and confidence.

Addressing Emotional Exhaustion

Shah also touched upon the often-minimised impact of emotional abuse, noting that society frequently dismisses non-physical harm. She highlighted how constant shouting and being made to feel "foolish" can be just as damaging as physical violence.

"The constant question is, 'Well, he didn't hit you, right?'" she said, noting that such a mindset ignores the internal damage that "breaks you completely as a person."

The actress humorously summarised her current outlook on life and people-pleasing with a now-viral quip: "I am not pizza; I can’t satisfy everyone." She noted that as she grew older, she became weary of the exhaustion that comes with trying to meet everyone else’s expectations.

Watch Promo of Shefali Shah’s Podcast With Zoom:

Moving Forward

Shefali Shah and Harsh Chhaya were married in 1994 and separated six years later. While Chhaya has previously described the divorce as a "closed chapter" that he saw coming months in advance, Shah’s recent comments focus on the personal growth that followed the split.

Following the divorce, Shah moved out to live on her own for the first time a move she describes as "enlightening." She later found a lasting partnership with filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The couple, who recently celebrated their 25th anniversary, has two sons, Aryaman and Maurya. ‘Each One of You Is a Force To Reckon With’: Shefali Shah Pens Heartfelt Note for Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Debutant Actors.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shefali Shah was last seen in the third season of Netflix's hit series Delhi Crime, reprising her role as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi.

