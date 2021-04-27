In the post-Covid world where eCommerce is booming there’s a new player. Launch Cart is in this space and looking to disrupt the SaaS platform industry. They offer a platform free of monthly fees and provide a Ready To Sell Marketplace. This Ready-to-Sell B2B Marketplace is a wholesale exchange where brands and manufacturers list their products which become unique products for Launch Cart store owners to sell. Launch Cart customers make money using a drop-ship affiliate-marketing business model. The company has created a distribution channel with millions of sellers worldwide offering the products of brands manufacturers.

While other platforms charge monthly fees to host an eCommerce merch store, Launch Cart allows entrepreneurs to build an entire store for free. Their revenue comes from a 3% transaction fee on all sales. Compared to the most popular platform, Shopify, this business model can provide Launch Cart customers significant savings. Some Shopify store owners pay as much as $2,000 per month in hosting and plug-in app fees to get additional functionality.

The primary benefit to influences and entrepreneurs is the ability to build and launch an entire eCommerce store without having to stock up on inventory. The branded, Ready To Sell Marketplace gives Launch Cart store owners over 300 print-on-demand or manufacture on-demand products to choose from, which they can offer buyers through their Launch Cart eCommerce store. Just-in-time printing and manufacturing technology is storming the globe. It allows anyone and everyone to build an eCommerce store, earn money, and build their brand.

Launch Cart appears to be the new darling of eCommerce platforms. Their customers are praising the platform on numerous social media sites. It will be interesting to watch Launch Cart grow with their Ready To Sell Marketplace and integrated SaaS platform empowering entrepreneurs worldwide and creating a robust distribution channel for manufacturers and brands.