Mumbai, June 13: Lava Mobiles has launched two new smartphones in India - Lava Storm Lite 5G and Lava Storm Play 5G. Both smartphones have a premium glossy back design and a dual-camera setup on the rear. The new Lava Storm series smartphones have been launched in the INR 10,000 segment, offering a 120Hz display and IP64 water and dust resistance rating along with various other features.

Lava Storm Lite 5G and Lava Storm Lite 5G both come with MediaTek Dimensity processors that offer efficient processors and standard-sized batteries. Lava Storm Lite 5G is available in Astral Blue and Cosmic Titanium options, and the Lava Storm Play 5G is in black and white shades. Motorola Edge 60 With Dimensity 7400 SoC Will Go on Sale Today in India; Check Price, Offers, Specifications and Features of New Motorola Smartphone.

Lava Storm Play Price, Specifications and Features

Lava Storm Play 5G features the world's first MediaTek Dimensity 7060 processor that achieves above 5,00,000 score on AnTuTu benchmarks. The processor is mated with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.31 storage. Lava Mobiles has added a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX752 sensor, a 2MP secondary camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The smartphone has a 6.75-inch IPS 120Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and a clean Android 15 OS. Lava Storm Play price in India starts at INR 9,999, and the device will go on sale on June 24, 2025, on Amazon.com. iPhone 17 Series Launch in September 2025: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max To Have 120Hz ProMotion Display; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Lava Storm Lite 5G Price, Specifications and Features

Lava Storm Lite 5G comes with India's first MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor and a premium glossy back design. It is mated with 4GB RAM and 64GB and 128GB internal storage options. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging and has a 6.75-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. Lava Storm Play 5G price in India starts at INR 7,999, and it will officially be available to buy from June 19, 2024 on Amazon.com. The smartphone comes with clean Android 15 OS, a 50MP Sony IMX752 primary camera and an 8MP selfie camera.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2025 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).