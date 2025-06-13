The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion sale will begin in India today at 12 PM. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch 1.5K True Quad Curved Display and a 5,500mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion offers a 50MP Sony LYT-600 700C main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera and a front camera with 50MP resolution. The device features MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC mated with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion price in India starts at INR 24,999 and 8GB+256GB variant at INR 22,999. Customers can buy it on the official website and Flipkart. Lava Storm Lite, Lava Storm Play Launch Today; Check Specifications. Features and Expected Price of New Lava Smartphones.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Sale Starts Today at 12 PM

