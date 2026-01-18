Mumbai, January 18: Domestic smartphone manufacturer Lava is preparing to expand its handset portfolio with the launch of the Lava Blaze Duo 3 in India tomorrow. The device, which distinguishes itself with a dual-display setup, is scheduled for an official unveiling on January 19, 2026. Ahead of the launch, details regarding its technical specifications and pricing have surfaced via official teasers and e-commerce listings, positioned to compete in the mid-range segment.

The Lava Blaze Duo 3 is expected to be priced competitively, with industry rumours suggesting a starting price of INR 16,999. Following the launch event, the smartphone will be available for purchase through Amazon India. Teasers have already showcased the handset in two distinct colour options: Moonlight Black and an off-white shade, featuring a slim 7.55mm profile and a matte finish. iQOO 15 Ultra Launch Soon in China Likely With 200W Wired Fast-Charging and 7,000mAh Large Battery; Check Details Here.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Innovative Dual-Display Design

The most notable feature of the Lava Blaze Duo 3 is its secondary screen. While the front houses a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED panel with 1,000 nits of peak brightness, the rear contains a 1.6-inch display integrated within the camera module. This secondary screen is designed to provide quick access to notifications, music controls, and specific apps, while also serving as a viewfinder for high-quality selfies using the primary rear camera.

Despite the inclusion of two screens, the device remains lightweight at 181g. The build also includes an IP64 rating, ensuring the hardware is protected against dust and light water splashes. For security, the phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor, and it also retains an IR blaster for controlling home appliances.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Specifications

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset. This is paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, a combination aimed at providing efficient multitasking and fast data speeds. The device will run on the latest Android 15 operating system out of the box.

For photography enthusiasts, the rear camera system is led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX752 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and AI enhancements. The front-facing camera for video calls and standard selfies is an 8-megapixel unit. Audio is handled by a set of stereo speakers to enhance the multimedia experience.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Battery and Connectivity Features

In terms of endurance, the Lava Blaze Duo 3 carries a 5,000mAh battery. The company has included 33W fast charging support to ensure users can quickly top up the device. Connectivity is comprehensive, featuring 5G support alongside Bluetooth 5.2 and multiple satellite navigation systems, including GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, and Galileo. Vivo X200T Price for All Variants Leaked Along With Specifications and Features; Check Details.

This launch follows the previous success of the Blaze series, as Lava continues to focus on bringing premium hardware features, such as AMOLED screens and secondary displays, to the sub-INR 20,000 price bracket in the Indian market.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizbot), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2026 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).