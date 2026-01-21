Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Mumbai, January 21: The Indian smartphone market has recently seen two notable launches in the budget-premium segment with the arrival of the OPPO A6 5G and the Lava Blaze Duo 3. Both devices aim to attract value-conscious buyers by offering distinct design philosophies and updated hardware. OPPO continues its focus on long battery life and reliable build quality, while Lava has introduced a dual-display setup, a first for this price bracket in India.

These new entrants represent meaningful upgrades over previous models, featuring enhanced display technologies and fast-charging support. The design language of the OPPO A6 5G leans towards a minimalist and solid profile, whereas the Lava Blaze Duo 3 stands out with its functional secondary AMOLED screen on the rear. Both devices include 5G connectivity and software optimisations aimed at smooth everyday performance. Lava Blaze Duo 3 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

OPPO A6 5G vs Lava Blaze Duo 3 Specifications and Features

The OPPO A6 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It features a 7,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The phone sports a 6.57-inch full-HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a dual-rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. The front houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It runs on Android 15-based ColorOS.

In contrast, the Lava Blaze Duo 3 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.6-inch secondary AMOLED screen on the back for notifications, music control and selfie previews. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset, coupled with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM (expandable with virtual RAM) and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Blaze Duo 3 includes a 50MP rear camera with a Sony IMX752 sensor and an 8MP front camera, backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It runs on Android 15 with planned Android 16 updates. Motorola Signature Price in India Leaked.

OPPO A6 5G vs Lava Blaze Duo 3 Price in India

The OPPO A6 5G price in India starts at around INR 17,999 for the base variant, with higher configurations priced above that. The Lava Blaze Duo 3 is priced at INR 16,999. Both smartphones are available for purchase via major online platforms including Amazon India, Flipkart and through authorised offline retail outlets nationwide.

