Mumbai, June 12: Apple's most awaited iPhone 17 series is expected to launch this year in the second week of September. The iPhone 17 lineup could include the following models - iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air. Out of all the models, the iPhone 17 Air could be the slimmest smartphone Apple has ever launched. Moreover, it is expected to boast a smaller battery but be optimised to offer long-lasting performance. On the other hand, all the devices are expected to feature the latest Apple chips except the base variant. All the other variants are expected to get A19 series chipsets.

Various reports have suggested that Apple would continue offering the same A18 chipset in its iPhone 17 standard variant. However, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max would reportedly get Apple's A19 Pro chips, and the A19 chip could be introduced in the Air variant. Apple has yet to confirm these rumours. During Apple WWDC25, iOS 26 was released with Liquid Glass effects, new icons, and other changes. Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G Launch Confirmed on June 16, 2025, Will Feature 6,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air Price, Specifications and Features

Reports suggested that the upcoming Apple smartphones could be priced higher due to the US tariffs. According to Counterpoint Research, the iPhone price could rise due to the Trump tariffs; however, Apple has yet to confirm such claims. Counterpoint Research reportedly claimed its 2025 global smartphone shipment growth forecast was revised to 1.9% YoY from 4.2% YoY, blaming uncertainty amid trade wars.

iPhone 17 base model will likely feature 6.3-inch 120Hz ProMotion display, 48MP+12MP rear and 12MP front-facing cameras and A19 chipset. The base variant could be priced at around INR 89,900. iPhone 17 Air variant is expected to have a 5.5mm thickness and a 6.6-inch display. The reports said it could come with a single rear camera with 48MP resolution and a 24MP selfie camera. The iPhone 17 Air price could be around INR 99,900.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features

iPhone 17 Pro may come with an A19 pro chipset and have a triple camera setup on the rear. Despite having triangular-shaped camera placement like the iPhone 16 Pro, the new model would likely have a rectangular camera bump on the rear. It may have a 48MP+12MP+48MP rear camera setup and likely a 24MP selfie shooter. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G to Launch Soon in India, Company Shares Teaser; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

It may have a 6.3-inch display, similar to the standard variant. iPhone 17 Pro variant may be priced at INR 1,39,900. iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to have the same design as the Pro variant but have larger 6.9-inch display and will likely be priced at INR 1,64,900. The smartphone is rumoured to have 48MP+48MP+48MP cameras on the rear and 24MP camera on the front.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2025 05:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).