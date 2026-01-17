Mumbai, January 17: Domestic smartphone manufacturer Lava has officially confirmed that the Lava Blaze Duo 3 will launch in India on Sunday, January 19. Ahead of its debut, an Amazon listing and official teasers have revealed the device's design, which features a distinctive secondary display integrated into the rear camera module. Positioned as a mid-range contender, the handset is expected to run Android 15 out of the box and will be available in Moonlight Black and off-white colour variants with a matte finish.

The standout feature of the Lava Blaze Duo 3 is its 1.6-inch secondary rear screen located beside the camera lenses. Similar to the design language seen on certain premium flagships, this additional display is intended to allow users to check notifications, manage music playback, and use the rear cameras for high-quality selfies. The primary display is a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED panel offering a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, ensuring clarity even under direct sunlight. Lava Agni 4 Price Range, Specifications and Features, Here’s Everything To Know About Upcoming Lava Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Hardware and Performance

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. This configuration indicates a focus on 5G connectivity and efficient multitasking for everyday use. The device maintains a slim profile at 7.55mm thickness and weighs approximately 181g, featuring an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Camera Specifications

For photography, the Lava Blaze Duo 3 is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX752 primary rear sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, supported by AI enhancements. The camera module also includes an elliptical LED flash. For video calls and front-facing photos, the device carries an 8-megapixel sensor. The secondary display on the back serves as a viewfinder, enabling users to leverage the superior 50-megapixel main sensor for self-portraits.

Battery Life and Connectivity Features

The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In terms of security and multimedia, Lava has included an in-display fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers. The device also features an IR blaster, a tool becoming increasingly popular in the Indian market for controlling home appliances. Connectivity suites include Bluetooth 5.2 and global positioning support via GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo. OnePlus 13 Gets Bypass Charging Support and 50MP Photo Editing in Latest OxygenOS 16 Update in India.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Price and Availability

While the official pricing will be revealed during the launch event on January 19, the inclusion of an AMOLED screen and Dimensity chipset suggests it will target the sub-INR 20,000 segment. The Lava Blaze Duo 3 follows the design philosophy of the earlier Blaze Duo 5G but introduces more refined specifications to compete with international brands. Detailed information regarding sale dates and introductory bank offers is expected to be announced through Amazon following the debut.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gadget360), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2026 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).