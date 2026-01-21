Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Mumbai, January 21: Lava has officially expanded its smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the Lava Blaze Duo 3. The handset is notable for being the first in its price segment to feature a dual-display setup, where both the primary and secondary panels utilise AMOLED technology. This design choice aims to provide a premium viewing experience for media consumption while offering a functional secondary screen for notifications and camera assistance.

The smartphone has been launched with a design that prioritises utility and a clean software experience. Beyond its unique display configuration, the device focuses on providing a lightweight build, measuring 7.55mm in thickness and weighing 181 grams. The launch signifies Lava’s continued effort to introduce experimental hardware features to the budget-friendly market, challenging established global players with innovative form factors. OnePlus 16 Release Date, Price, Specifications and Features.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Specifications and Features

The Lava Blaze Duo 3 specifications and features are headlined by a 6.67-inch primary FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Accompanying this is a compact 1.6-inch secondary AMOLED screen positioned on the rear, which functions as a notification glance panel and a viewfinder for high-resolution selfies. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

For photography, the handset is equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX752 primary rear sensor supported by AI capabilities, while an 8MP sensor is housed in the front punch-hole for video calls. The device runs on a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It also carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance and ships with a near-stock version of Android 15, with a promised update to Android 16. Motorola Signature Price in India Leaked.

Lava Blaze Duo 3 Price in India

The Lava Blaze Duo 3 price in India has been set at INR 16,999 for the single 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The smartphone is available in two colour options: Imperial Blue and Moonlight Black. Consumers can purchase the device through Amazon India, where it is currently listed for sale.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Lava Mobiles ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2026 11:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).