New Delhi: To support online education amid the second wave of Covid-19, domestic smartphone brand Lava on Tuesday launched a new smartphone -- Z2 Max -- that comes with a big screen and massive battery. Priced at Rs 7,799, the smartphone with a 7-inch HD+ display and a 6000mAh battery is available at Lava's e-store and major online and offline channels. Lava Z Series Customisable Phone Launched in India From Rs 5,499; Online Sale on January 26, 2021.

"With Z2 Max, we at Lava are trying to ensure each student gets proper education and contributes to the growth of the nation in the future," Tejinder Singh, Product Head, Lava International, said in a statement. "Moreover, online education is here to stay and will be an integral part of the education system in India. Students have started shifting to digital learning, which allows them to make it more personalised as well as interactive and helps them understand better," Singh added.

Every child deserves a canvas to make their dreams come true. Presenting Z2 Max, with a 7” big screen and 6000 mAh big battery, a perfect tool for your child to broaden his or her horizon! Know more: https://t.co/Gj3TztxjVF. Also available on Amazon and Flipkart.#ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/3KFG2hVNcp — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) May 11, 2021

"The team has brainstormed a lot on the product and has designed it in such a way that it can be utilised for digital education as well as consuming content online," Singh said. "The phone is a complete package and provides an excellent user experience which is further enhanced by stock Android," he added.

The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 13MP+2MP sensor. The phone runs on a MediaTek Helio processor and comes with 2GB DDR4X RAM and 32GB storage. The phone has inbuilt box speakers that render loud and clear audio.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2021 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).