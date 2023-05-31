New Delhi, May 31: Last year, LG unveiled a portable wireless touchscreen display with a stand. Now, the company has announced a new model which comes with a carry case in which the screen fits. The LG StanbyME Go (27LX5) comes with 3 hours of battery life. It can be used horizontally, vertically, or in table mode.

LG claims that the new display allows you to enjoy various contents indoors and outdoors. It comes with board games and theme skins that are customized for the table mode (screen lying flat). Moto G Stylus 5G Announced With 120Hz Display, Water-Repellent Coating: Check Price, Specs, and Other Details Here.

The new portable display turns on and off by opening and closing the case. It tilts up to 90 degrees and rotates up to 90 degrees clockwise. The 27-inch touch screen comes with up to 18 cm height adjustment.

The company claims that the new portable touchscreen has passed 11 types of US Department of Defense durability tests (Military Standard). The carry case stores accessories like remote controls and power cables. It also features a handle on the top for easy carrying.

The LG StanbyME Go (27LX5) runs webOS that supports Airplay and screen mirroring. You can easily share the portable touchscreen with iOS and Android OS devices. It also supports voice recognition that allows you to adjust sound, search for content, and change channels with just your voice.

Additional features on the device include 20W speakers, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. MSI Prestige 16, MSI Commercial 14 Laptops Announced, Check All Specs and Features Here.

LG StanbyME Go Price

The LG StanbyME Go (27LX5) is priced at 1.17 million won (approx. Rs 73,125). Initially, it will be available in South Korea from June 7th. The company has not shared the details of the Indian price and launch timeline.

