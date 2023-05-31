New Delhi, May 31: Motorola has launched the 5G version of the Moto G Stylus (2023) smartphone. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB / 256GB storage (expandable up to 2TB with microSD).

The new handset sports a 6.6-inch LCD screen with FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a built-in stylus that supports features like Handwriting Recognition Calculation, Lasso Tool for Draw, Live Message and Optical Character Recognition. Vivo Y78 5G Global Variant Launched with 120Hz Display, 64MP Camera: From Camera to Specs, All You Need To Know.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) runs Android 13 with My UX. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with up to 20W charging support. Connectivity options include 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C 2.0.

For photos and videos, the new handset sports a 50MP rear camera (f/1.88 aperture) with 8MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2 aperture) and a LED flash. On the front, the company has added a 16MP front camera (f/2.45 aperture).

Additional features on the device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, and Water-repellent P2i coating. It comes in Cosmic Black and Rose Champagne colours. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro To Come With Premium 1.5K Curved AMOLED Display and Massive 100W Fast Charging, Launch Timeline Leaked.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Price

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) comes with a starting price of $399.99 (approx Rs 33,070). It will be available in the U.S. on June 2. The company has not revealed the Indian price as yet.

