New Delhi, March 29: LinkedIn is rumoured to be gearing up to introduce a TikTok-like video feed. All along, LinkedIn, the professional network giant, has leading provider of connecting between people and companies. Hence, it seems like LinkedIn could be taking after TikTok.

As per a report of Times of India, LinkedIn may soon introduce a TikTok-like video feed, which would represent a major change in how professional material is shared and used. This possible upgrade might alter the way LinkedIn users communicate with one another by giving them a new path to network, learn about other professional's insights and show off their own success stories. This feature aims to make the platform more engaging and dynamic, especially given the soaring popularity of short-form video content. Samsung Pay Raise: World’s Largest Smartphone Maker Agrees to 5.1% Salary Increase Amid Global Uncertainty; Report.

The expected TikTok-like feed on LinkedIn would allow users to create and share short, engaging videos. These videos could range from quick career tips to insights into industry trends, all packaged in an easily digestible format. This move by LinkedIn acknowledges the success TikTok has had with its highly engaging content approach, which keeps users returning and spending significant time on the app. For LinkedIn, this could mean increased user engagement and a fresh way to deliver value to its members.

The company might also monetise the feed to attract creators to post their video content on the app. By clicking the video button, a user may be directed into a vertical flow of short videos that can be easily accessed by swiping. It is also anticipated that users will have an opportunity to like, comment on or share any video they would come across while on this platform. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run X Adds New Filters to Job Search, Jobseekers Can Now Choose From ‘Full-Time’, ‘Part-Time’ and Other Options.

LinkedIn has not yet disclosed the specific process by which the feed selects which videos to display to users. Through TikTok-like video feed, LinkedIn users could convey their expertise and connect with like-minded professionals in a more personal and impactful way.

