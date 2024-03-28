Elon Musk's X regularly hire people for different roles. The X users can directly apply for these roles from the official accounts of these companies on the platform. According to an X user, DogeDesigner, X would add new filters to the job search options. These filters would allow the applicants to choose from options like -Full-Time, Part-Time, Full-Time Contract and Contract-to-Hire. Thejob seekers select their preferred option using these options on X. The user did not mention about the option to be available for other Elon Musk companies such as Neuralink, xAI and Tesla as seen in the picture. Elon Musk Teases New ‘Unhinged Fun Mode’ Mode for Grok AI Chabot, Says ‘It Is Next-Level’.

X Adding New Job Filter Feature on Platform:

𝕏 is adding new filters to the job search! via @nima_owji pic.twitter.com/nSeZApu1DQ — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 27, 2024

