New Delhi, March 20: T-Hub, a Telangana-based startup incubator, is ready to change the landscape of artificial intelligence (AI) in India. T-Hub recently launched the Machine Learning and AI Tech Hub (MATH) in Hyderabad. The company has launched MATH in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology (DST). The project aims to mentor 'AI-first' startups and is expected to create 1000 jobs in artificial intelligence by 2025.

As per a report of CNBC-TV18 report, T-Hub is set for its first exclusive AI tech hub in Hyderabad, partnering with the Department of Science and Technology (DST). Over the next few years, MATH has plans to back AI-first startups. This is an ambitious target for the company as in the opening year MATH might support more than 100 startups that will drive innovation and growth inside the AI ecosystem. Rahul Paith CEO of MATH said "First year the company is targeting over 100 startups. He added all these startups are AI-first startups, so they are either building something around AI, using AI or building an ecosystem of AI." Apple AirTag FirmWare Update: Apple Rolls Out New Firmware Update With Build Number ‘2.0.73’ for AirTag Tracking Device, Says Report.

The MATH division of T-Hub has already demonstrated its potential by bringing over 60 startups under its management within just three months of its inception. Out of these, five startups are currently in discussions for funding, indicating interest from investors in the AI domain. The tech hub's focus extends to key sectors such as healthcare, green tech and clean tech, where it anticipates significant equity growth in the future. The company expects around 1,000 jobs in AI by 2025. TacticAI: Google DeepMind Announces New AI Assistant Capable of Giving Insights to Football Experts on Corner Kicks.

The Indian startup sector is expected to experience a successful year in 2024, particularly in the second half. B2B startups that solve significant problems for large businesses are likely to attract a larger share of investment. T-Hub CEO Srinivas Rao Mahankali expresses hope about the potential for B2B startups to secure funding, especially those that can scale their solutions across multiple businesses.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2024 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).