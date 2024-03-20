Mumbai, March 20: Apple has reportedly started to roll out a new 'AirTag' firmware update for the users. The latest AirTag software with build number '2A73' was set to roll out on March 19, 2024, along with firmware version 2.0.73. Apple AirTag is a tracking device the company developed to act as a key finder. The little Apple gadget also helps users find their personal objects.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, the new Apple AirTag firmware update is better than the previous 2.0.61 version, which introduced bug fixes and performance improvements in October. The report said that the company has not announced the upcoming Apple AirTag software build yet; however, the company's webpage may be updated sooner to provide the necessary details. iPad Air 2024 Model Already Shipping to United States and Other Countries Ahead of Launch: Report.

Apple AirTag Firmware Update; Steps to Check its Availability in iPhone:

Checking the Apple AirTag firmware update on your iPhone includes simple steps. The report said that the process of checking it is hidden.

Open your iPhone.

Access the 'Find My' app.

Go to the items available at the bottom of the navigation bar.

From the available list, select the 'AirTag' option.

You will be able to see the serial number and AirTag firmware version.

The above steps will guide you in finding the details about the firmware update for your Apple iPhone for your AirTag. However, if it does not show details about the latest firmware update, it is better not to forcefully update it on your device. TacticAI: Google DeepMind Announces New AI Assistant Capable of Giving Insights to Football Experts on Corner Kicks.

Instead, the easier way to make it available on your iPhone is to bring the AirTag near the device and check it again. The report said that doing so would automatically show the update. Apple publishes the details about the AirTag firmware on its webpage; however, it shows the details about the 2.0.61 version and not about 2.0.73.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2024 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).