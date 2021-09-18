New Delhi, September 18: Dunzo Med Air consortium will conduct drone trials for the 'Medicine from Sky' initiative of the Telangana government from Monday. Accordingly, drone delivery tech firm, 'Skye Air' that focuses on an end-to-end ecosystem for UAV based logistics will be conducting this as a part of the 'Dunzo Med Air' consortium led by the hyper local giant, 'Dunzo Digital'.

The trials will begin on September 20 in Vikarabad, Telagana and shall continue till September 25 during which several healthcare logistics related cases will be demonstrated. Drone Manufacturing Industry Expected To Generate Over 10,000 Direct Jobs, Likely to be Rs 900 Cr Industry by FY 2023-24, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia.

On its part, Skye Air said it will conduct around 50 flights all delivering vaccines. These BVLOS 'Beyond Visual Line of Sight' trials will deliver vaccines up to 12 km within an expected time frame of 18 minutes. Each drone will carry vaccines in temperature-controlled boxes.

