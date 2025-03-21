New Delhi, March 21: Meta AI is rolling out in Europe and the UK to bring advanced AI-powered chat features to millions of users across the two regions. It will be available on platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. The chatbot, designed by Meta, is powered by language models like LLaMA 3.2 to assist with tasks and engaging in chats.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, Meta AI has launched in Europe and the UK to offer chat features across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. Meta AI uses advanced language models to make conversations productive and engaging for users. While Meta AI includes features for editing images and starting voice conversations with the chatbot, these options will not be available at the initial launch. However, it seems that Meta will soon be offering these features to users in Europe. Grok AI Update: Elon Musk Says Working on Speed of Long Context Grok Responses, Should Be Way Faster Soon.

Meta has implemented transparency measures to comply with European regulations. As per a report of The Verge, Meta spokesperson Ellie Heatrick mentioned that this launch comes after nearly a year of thorough discussions with different European regulators. For the time being, the company is only providing a text-only version of its service in the region, which has not been trained using any first-party data from users in the European Union (EU).

Ellie Heatrick also stated that the company will continue to work collaboratively with regulators. This is to ensure that people in Europe can access and benefit from Meta's AI innovations, which are already available to users in other parts of the world.Users can now access Meta AI on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger to enhance their chat experience with personalised assistance and conversations. Google Gemini Gets ‘Audio Overview’ and ‘Canvas’ Features To Enhance User Experience and New Ways To Interact With Documents and Coding Projects.

The Meta AI chatbot is available to more users in Europe and the UK who update to the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store for iOS or the Google Play Store for Android. The rollout will continue in the coming days, allowing even more users to access the feature.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2025 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).