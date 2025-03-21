Elon Musk addressed an X user concern about the response speed of Grok, the AI chatbot developed by his company xAI. On March 21, 2025, Musk responded to a user's complaint on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the speed of Grok's replies, which sometimes took minutes. Musk assured users that improvements are underway by acknowledging the issue, and said, "We are working on the speed of long context Grok responses. Should be way faster soon." Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Enables 'Attaching URLs' for Grok AI To Directly Access Web Page Content Without Browsing.

Elon Musk Says ‘We Are Working on the Speed of Long Context Grok Responses’

We are working on the speed of long context @Grok responses. Should be way faster soon. https://t.co/Q9gM5nLCSG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2025

