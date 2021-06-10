Xiaomi India is all set to launch its Mi 11 Lite smartphone in India on June 22, 2021. The company teased the device on its official Twitter handle which confirms its launch date and time. As per the teaser. Mi 11 Lite will be launched at 12 noon and the event could be streamed online via Xiaomi India's official YouTube channel. Though the company has not revealed whether it will bring the 4G or the 5G model on Mi 11 Lite in the Indian market, reports suggest that only the 4G version will debut in the country. Xiaomi Introduces 200W HyperCharge Wired & 120W Wireless Fast Charging Technologies.

Mi 11 Lite 4G was launched globally in March this year along with the 5G variant and the Indian variant is said to get similar specifications as the global 4G model. Mi 11 Lite will feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

The wait is over! The 𝑠𝑙𝑖𝑚𝑚𝑒𝑠𝑡, the 𝑙𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡𝑒𝑠𝑡 and the most 𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐝 smartphone of 2021 is here! 🪶💪#Mi11Lite marks its India debut at 12 noon on June 22nd. We are super excited. Are you? RT 🔁 using #LiteAndLoaded and spread the word. pic.twitter.com/SfC3WledHQ — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 9, 2021

It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For optics, it could sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP telemacro shooter. At the front, there could be a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The handset is likely to be fuelled by a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS and a USB Type-C port. Mi 11 Lite costs EUR 299 (approximately Rs 26,600) for the 6GB + 64GB model. We expect the India prices of the phone to be somewhere around it.

