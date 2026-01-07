Mumbai, January 7: Xiaomi has expanded its mid-range lineup in India with the launch of the Redmi Note 15 5G on January 6, alongside the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G. The smartphone brings a refreshed design, a slim 7.35mm profile, and a new MasterPixel camera system. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and packs a 5,520mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims can last up to 1.6 days on a single charge.

The Redmi Note 15 5G adopts a more premium look with a curved design, moving away from the boxy styling of earlier models. It ships with HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 and comes with a long-term software commitment, including four years of Android updates and six years of security patches. Realme Pad 3 Price, Specifications and Features.

Redmi Note 15 5G Sale Date and Launch Offers

The Redmi Note 15 5G will go on sale in India starting January 9, 2026, at 12:00 PM IST. It will be available via Amazon India, Mi.com, Xiaomi Home stores, and authorised offline retailers. As part of launch offers, Xiaomi is providing an instant bank discount of INR 3,000 on select credit card and EMI transactions.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G Price in India

The Redmi Note 15 5G price in India starts at INR 22,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at INR 24,999. The smartphone is available in Glacier Blue, Black, and Mist Purple colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G Specifications and Features

The Redmi Note 15 5G features a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. It includes Hydro Touch 2.0 for improved touch response and carries an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications..

For photography, the device offers a 108MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 20MP front camera. It supports 45W fast charging, comes with a charger in the box, and includes features such as dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and an infrared blaster.

