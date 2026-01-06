Mumbai, January 6: Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G has been launched in India alongside the Redmi Note 15 5G smartphone. Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi had already confirmed several key specifications and features ahead of the official launch on January 6, 2026 (today). The newly launched Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G comes powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and packs a massive 12,000mAh battery, despite maintaining a slim 7.5mm profile.

In terms of design, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G features a premium metal unibody with slim bezels and a large display, making it suitable for both entertainment and productivity. The tablet supports Dolby Vision and is positioned as a high-capacity multimedia and performance-focused device in Redmi’s tablet lineup. Redmi Note 15 Price, Specifications and Features.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Price in India

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G price in India starts at INR 24,999 for the Wi-Fi variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 5G variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at INR 27,999, while the top-end 5G model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at INR 29,999. It will go on sale on January 12, 2026. The tablet runs HyperOS and is expected to receive long-term software and security updates. It is confirmed to be available in Graphite Grey, Silver and Lavender Purple colour options.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Specifications and Features

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G features a large 12-inch LCD display with a 2.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. The display is designed for immersive viewing and smooth performance, making it ideal for gaming, streaming and multitasking. The tablet weighs around 610 grams and maintains a slim 7.5mm thickness despite housing a large battery. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 12,000mAh battery that supports fast charging and delivers extended usage on a single charge. For cameras, the tablet includes an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera for video calls. Additional features include quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C port and support for productivity accessories such as a keyboard and stylus.

