Mumbai, January 6: Redmi Note 15 5G has been launched in India alongside the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G tablet. Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi already confirmed some of its specifications and features before launch on January 6, 2026 (today). The new Redmi Note 15 5G comes with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and a 5,520mAh battery supporting 45W wired fast-charging. Besides these, the smartphone offers a 108-megapixel primary camera on the rear.

In terms of design, the newly launched Redmi Note series has a quad-camera module, with two functional cameras. The Note 15 5G comes with attractive colours as well. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Launched in India.

Redmi Note 15 5G Price in India

Redmi Note 15 5G price in India could start around INR 20,000. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G price in India may be set between INR 25,000 and INR 30,000. The Redmi Note 15 5G price in India starts at INR 23,999 for the base variant offering 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The higher 8GB + 256GB variant is launched at INR 25,999. The device runs HyperOS and comes with a promised 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates. The device will be available to buy starting from January 9, 2026. The phone is confirmed to come in Black, Blue and Purple colour options.

Redmi Note 15 5G Specifications and Features

Redmi Note 15 5G arrives in India with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display that supports up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and can achieve up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. The display includes enhanced eye-comfort technology such as 3840Hz PWM dimming and TÜV Rheinland certified protection for low blue light and flicker-free viewing. The smartphone carries an IP66 rating for protection against dust and water and boasts a 7.35mm slim design. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India.

The rear camera setup includes a 108MP main sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the front gets a 20MP selfie camera. The phone supports 4K video recording and advanced camera modes. Connectivity options include 5G dual standby, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and navigation systems such as GPS, GLONASS and Galileo. Additional features include an in-screen fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock, Dolby Atmos sound with dual speakers and expandable storage up to 1TB via a hybrid slot.

