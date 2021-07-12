Mi India has officially launched its 67W SonicCharge 3.0 charger. The charger was first teased by the company in May 2021, and now it has been finally launched in India. It delivers a maximum charging speed supported by the Mi 11 Ultra smartphone and other USB Type-C powered devices. As the name suggests, the charger provides a maximum charging output of 67W and is claimed to fuel multiple devices such as smartphones, laptops, headphones and more. Mi 67W Charger With Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Support To Be Launched on July 12, 2021.

The Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 Charger is priced at Rs 1,999. It is available via the company's official website, Mi Home Stores and offline stores. It is only available in white colour. It comes with a 6A USB Type-C cable that can be connected to the adapter with a single USB Type-A port.

The device gets a two-prong design and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology and is made from polycarbonate.

The charger is certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and comes with built-in surge protection to meet all safety, quality and reliability requirements.

