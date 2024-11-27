New Delhi, November 27: Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 14 series in India on December 9 in India. The Redmi Note 14 series is expected to include three models, the Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+. The Note 14 series will bring performance upgrades and new features. Recent leaks have revealed key details about the price of these smartphones.

Xiaomi India has been teasing the upcoming smartphone launch of the Redmi Note 14 series and confirmed that it will take place on December 9, 2024. Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared the alleged price for the Redmi Note 14 series. He provided details on the Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs) for the different models from the series. However, it is anticipated that the actual launch prices may be slightly lower than those listed in the MRPs. Xiaomi Developing Its Own Mobile Processor To Enter in Chip Industry, Likely To Skip Using MediaTek and Snapdragon Processors: Report.

Redmi Note 14 Series Price Leaks

Exclusive 💰 Redmi Note 14 series Indian variants MRP; actual price will be less compared to MRP. Note 14 6GB/128GB 💰 ₹21,999 8GB/128GB 💰 ₹22,999 8GB/256GB 💰 ₹24,999 📸 8MP Ultrawide in Indian variant ℹ️ 6 AI features Note 14 Pro 8GB/128GB 💰 28,999 8GB/256GB 💰 30,999… — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 27, 2024

Redmi Note 14 Series Price (Expected)

According to the tipster, the Redmi Note 14, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is likely to be priced at INR 21,999. For the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the price is expected to be INR 22,999. The top variant, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is anticipated to be priced at INR 24,999.

Redmi Note 14 Pro's expected price for the 8GB + 128GB is INR 28,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is likely to be priced at INR. 30,999. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ with the 8GB + 128GB is expected to be priced at INR 34,999 and the 8GB + 256GB variant may be priced at INR 36,999. The top variant of Note 14 Pro+ with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage might be priced at INR 39,999.

Redmi Note 14 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Redmi Note 14 may feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Note 14 may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset. The smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5,110mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro is anticipated to feature a 6.67-inch OLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Note 14 Pro will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra processor. The smartphone may come with a 5,500mAh battery, which is expected to support 45W fast charging capability. Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 To Launch With Mediatek Dimensity 9400 Processor in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ may come with a 6.67-inch OLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The Note 14 Pro+ will likely feature a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

