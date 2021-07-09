Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch its 67W charger on July 12, 2021. The company shared a video teaser on its official Twitter handle providing a glimpse of the same which reveals a few of its features. Xiaomi has also set up a dedicated microsite for its upcoming product. As per Mi India, the upcoming 67W charger will be capable of charging multiple devices including headphones, Mi Band, smartphones, laptops and Type-C compatible devices. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra First Online Sale Today in India at 12 Noon, Check Price & Offers Here.

As the name says, the charger will support a maximum charging speed of 67W. Touted as the most powerful charger, it will also come with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support.

According to the released video teaser, the device will be shipped with a bundled USB-A to USB-C cable in the box with BIS certification.

This is all we know about the Mi 67W charger. As of now, it is unclear what will be the pricing of the upcoming 67W charger and when it will be made available for sale. We expect the company to announce the same on July 12, 2021.

