New Delhi, December 9: Xiaomi India has launched its much-anticipated Redmi Note 14 series in India, introducing three models, which include the Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+. These devices comes with advanced specifications and features. The launch event, held today, unveiled details about each model's specifications, features, and price details. Additionally, Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Buds 6 and Xiaomi sound outdoor speaker.

The Redmi Note 14 series comes with a sleek design with multiple colour options. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is built with an aluminium frame. The smartphone is available in three colour options, which include Spectre Blue, Phantom Purple, and Titan Black. The Redmi Note 14 Pro comes in Ivy Green, Phantom Purple, and Titan Black colour options with a dual-tone finish. Redmi Note 14 is available in Mystique White, Phantom Purple, and Titan Black colour options.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+, Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Specifications and Features

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The Note 14 Pro Plus features a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The smartphone comes with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide-angle lens. It features a 20MP front camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 6,200mAh battery. Additionally, it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, while the back features Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for durability.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and features a 6.67-inch display. The smartphone comes with a 50MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a macro sensor. It features a 20MP front camera. The Note 14 Pro comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery, which supports 45W turbocharging capability.

The Redmi Note 14 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor. Its 6.67-inch display offers a peak brightness of 2,100 nits. The smartphone features a 50MP main sensor, a macro sensor and a 16MP front-facing camera. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. The Redmi Note 14 is equipped with a 5,110mAh battery with support of 45W turbo charging.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+, Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Price

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ starts at a price of INR 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, the 8GB + 256GB storage variant comes at a price of INR 31,999, and the 12GB + 512GB storage variant is priced at INR 34,999. Redmi Note 14 Pro is priced at INR 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, and the 8GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at INR 25,999. Redmi Note 14 with 6GB + 128GB storage variant comes at a price of INR 17,999. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at INR 18,999. The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at INR 20,999. All the details include net effective price inclusive of bank offers or exchange bonus. The smartphones will go on sale on December 13, 2024, at mi.com, Flipkart, and retail outlets.

