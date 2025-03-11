Mumbai, March 11: Xiaomi has finally launched its highly anticipated flagship smartphone, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, in the Indian market. The smartphone offers many improvements in specifications and features compared to the last generation's Xiaomi 14 series. It has a quad-camera setup on the rear and a 200MP Leica-tuned periscope lens that offers better photographs at long distances.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be available in India in three colours: Black, White, and Green. The Chinese smartphone maker has launched the Ultra device with a 'micro quad curved display' and has also included Hyper AI features. The Leica-tuned camera offers a maximum 120x digital zoom to reach long distances. POCO M7 5G Airtel Exclusive Edition Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Sale Details.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications and Features

Xiaomi 15 Ultra comes with its photography kit, which includes a case, lenses for filters and a strap to carry it around. The company calls the kit "The Legend Edition", which includes a case(cover) with a dedicated 2,000mAh battery that boosts the smartphone's battery by 32% and has a better camera grip. Xiaomi 15 Ultra comes with 50MP primary, 50MP ultrawide, 200MP periscope and 50MP telephoto cameras to offer better photography in different situations. It can record 8K videos at 30 fps, 4K videos at 120 fps and slow motion up to 1920 fps. It has a 32MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is available in only one variant with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Xiaomi 15 Ultra has a 6.73-inch AMOLED quad-curved display with WQHD+ resolution with 3,200 nits of peak brightness. It supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Pro Wet Touch and TUV Rheinland eye car certification. It comes with a 5,410mAh battery with 90W and 80W Type-C fast charging (called HyperCharge). It gets an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and supports NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 6 version, IP68, and Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0 based on the latest Android 15.

To boost AI processing, Xiaomi has added a Qualcomm AI engine to its Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The phone has a 9.48-mm slim design and weighs 229 grams. iQOO Neo 10R Launch in India Today With Ultra Slim Design, 6,400mAh Battery; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Price in India, Offers and Sale Date

Xiaomi 15 Ultra price in India starts at INR 1,09,999 for a 16GB+512GB single variant. Xiaomi 15 Ultra pre-booking begins on March 19, 2025. Out of those who pre-booked their devices, some will get this device early. The company announced up to INR 10,000 off via ICICI Bank, making the net effective price INR 99,999. The buyers will also get Photography Kit Legendary Edition worth INR 11,999 for free. With both offers combined, Xiaomi said the customers will benefit from up to INR 21,999.

