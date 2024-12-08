New Delhi, December 8: Redmi will launch the Redmi Note 14 series tomorrow in India. The Redmi Note 14 series will include Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ smartphones. The Redmi Note 14 series will come with advanced features and specifications. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is expected to feature a stunning curved AMOLED display to enhance visual experiences for users. Additionally, it is rumoured to come equipped with a 50MP camera, with high-quality photography capabilities.

The other models in the series, including the Redmi Note 14 and Redmi Note 14 Pro, are also anticipated to offer high-quality display and camera systems. The launch event of the Redmi Note 14 series will start at 12 PM IST on December 09, 2024. Those who are interested can watch the live stream of the launch event on Xiaomi India's official YouTube channel. Samsung Galaxy Triple-Foldable Smartphone Likely To Launch in 2026; Check Details.

Redmi Note 14 Series Launch Live Streaming Link

Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Redmi Note 14 may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor. The Note 14 is expected to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The display of the smartphone may deliver a 120Hz refresh rate with up to 2100 nits of peak brightness. Redmi Note 14 is expected to arrive with Starry White, Phantom Blue, and Midnight Black colour options. The smartphone might feature a 50MP sensor and a 2MP macro sensor at the rear. The front camera may be a 16MP sensor. The Redmi Note 14 is expected to be equipped with a 5,110mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 14 Pro may feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may come with a vegan leather finish. The smartphone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor. The Note 14 Pro is expected to include a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The smartphone may come with a 20MP sensor at the front. Redmi Note 14 Pro is expected to be equipped with a 5,500mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ might be powered by powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display. The display of the smartphone may deliver a 120Hz refresh rate with up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone may arrive with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. The front camera of the smartphone may come with a 20MP lens. The Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus may be equipped with a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. OnePlus Green Line Worry-Free Solution: Company Launches Lifetime Warranty on Smartphones To Address Green Line Display Issues.

Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Price (Expected)

The price of the Redmi Note 14 in India is anticipated to start at around INR 21,999. The Redmi Note 14 Pro is expected to start at a price of INR 28,999. The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is anticipated to start at a price of approximately INR 34,999.

