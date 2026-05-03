Microsoft and Accenture Announce Massive AI Deal, Copilot 365 Rolled Out to 743,000 Employees To Boost Productivity

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Microsoft has secured its largest enterprise contract to date for its Copilot 365 AI assistant, deploying the technology to approximately 743,000 Accenture employees. The massive rollout represents a significant milestone for Microsoft as it attempts to monetise its artificial intelligence offerings across its global customer base. The deal marks a major expansion from Accenture's previous plan to provide the tool to 300,000 staff, cementing the professional services firm's position as one of the world's most aggressive corporate adopters of AI.

Record Adoption and Productivity Gains

The agreement is a substantial boost for Microsoft’s subscription model, as currently only about 3% of its 450 million Microsoft 365 enterprise users pay for the GBP 24 (USD 30) monthly Copilot service. Accenture CEO Julie Sweet stated that initial deployments have already allowed teams to pivot toward "higher-value work".

Internal data from Accenture supports this transition. A survey of 200,000 users within the company revealed that 97% of employees found Copilot helped them complete routine tasks up to 15 times faster. Furthermore, 53% of the workforce reported significant overall improvements in productivity.

Strategic Shift in AI Monetisation

During a recent earnings call, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlighted that the company is moving beyond simple seat-based sales toward consumption-based models. He noted that weekly engagement with Copilot has reached levels comparable to Microsoft Outlook, describing the AI tool as a "daily habit" for many users.

The scale of enterprise adoption appears to be accelerating. Nadella confirmed that the number of customers purchasing over 50,000 seats has quadrupled year-over-year. Other major global firms, including Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Mercedes, and Roche, have each committed to 90,000 or more seats.

Expanding Capabilities of Work IQ

The success of Copilot is largely attributed to its "Work IQ" system, which grounds AI responses in the specific context of an organisation, such as roles, documents, and internal communications. This system now manages over 17 exabytes of data—a 35% increase year-over-year—incorporating billions of emails, documents, and Teams meetings daily while remaining within corporate security boundaries.

Microsoft has also increased its pace of innovation, introducing 625 updates to the Copilot platform over the past year. These include:

Intelligent Auto-Routing: Access to multiple AI models by default within chat interfaces.

Agent Mode: Now the default experience across Word, Excel, and PowerPoint to assist in document creation.

Cowork: A new feature allowing users to delegate and complete tasks directly through the AI.

Usage-Based Pricing for GitHub Copilot

The trend toward usage-based pricing is also extending to GitHub Copilot, which is now used by nearly 140,000 organisations. Effective June 1, the coding assistant will transition to a model where costs are determined by usage intensity. Nadella indicated that this shift will eventually apply to all of Microsoft’s per-user businesses, including productivity and security

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).