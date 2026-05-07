Telegram Update: Chat Automation, AI Bot-to-Bot Communication and 11 New Features Introduced; Check Details

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Telegram has announced a major software update introducing 11 new features focused on artificial intelligence and automation. The messaging platform has launched "Chat Automation", allowing users to link AI bots directly to their personal profiles to handle replies, alongside a significant expansion of its Bot API that enables autonomous agents to communicate with one another for the first time.

Personal Profile Automation and Guest Mode

The most notable addition is the ability for every Telegram user to connect a bot to their individual profile. Found under the "Chat Automation" section in settings, this feature allows a bot to respond to messages on the user's behalf. Users maintain control by configuring which chats the bot can access, such as limiting it to new conversations while excluding existing contacts. WhatsApp Liquid Glass Update: Meta-Owned App Testing Translucent Interface and First-Party Encrypted Backups for iOS 26.

Furthermore, a new "Guest Mode" allows bots to be mentioned in any chat using their username. To ensure privacy, these bots only have access to the specific message they are tagged in and any subsequent replies, rather than the entire chat history.

AI Bot-to-Bot Communication and Streaming

The update marks a shift towards fully autonomous workflows by allowing bots to respond to other bots. Telegram suggests this will allow AI enthusiasts to build complex, multi-layered automation sequences. To improve the user experience, bots now support "Streaming Text", displaying responses in real-time as they are generated, similar to modern LLM interfaces, rather than waiting for the entire message to be processed.

Custom AI Styles and Expanded Search

Telegram has introduced a "Custom AI Styles" feature in its text editor. Users can now input their own prompts to create unique writing styles, which can be shared via links. This is intended to help teams standardise promotional text or allow communities to create specific linguistic themes for their members.

The platform is also leveraging AI to improve navigation for its vast library of over 100 million user-created stickers and emojis. New custom AI models, running on the Cocoon Network, power a search function that supports keywords in 36 languages to label and categorise public media.

Group Management and Poll Enhancements

Administrators have received several new tools to manage their communities. Group and channel polls now feature interactive graphs for admins to track voting trends over time once a poll reaches 100 votes. Additionally, admins can now restrict poll participation to specific countries or to subscribers only. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing Modern Rounded Chat Bubbles, Frameless Multimedia Design.

For moderation, group admins can now delete specific reactions from users. On the messaging side, a "Silent Scheduled Messages" option has been added, ensuring that reminders or updates do not disturb recipients with a notification sound when they are delivered.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 10:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).