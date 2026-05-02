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Meta has officially acquired Assured Robot Intelligence, a specialist startup focused on developing artificial intelligence models for robotics, as the company ramps up its efforts to build humanoid technology. A Meta spokesperson confirmed the deal closed on Friday, though the financial terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed. The move signals Meta's intent to compete directly with other tech leaders in the race to create robots capable of assisting with physical tasks in real-world environments.

Meta Focus on Behavioral Adaptation

According to Meta, the acquisition is aimed at advancing robotic systems that can "understand, predict, and adapt to human behaviours." Unlike traditional industrial robots that operate in controlled settings, Assured Robot Intelligence’s technology is designed for complex and dynamic environments where robots must navigate around and interact with people. Apple Q1 FY2026 Earnings: iPhone-Maker Reports Record USD 111.2 Billion Revenue, Tim Cook Warns of Global Chip Shortage.

The startup’s team will join the Meta Superintelligence Labs research division. They are expected to work in tandem with the Meta Robotics Studio, a specialized unit launched last year to develop the foundational hardware and software required for humanoid machines.

Strategic Leadership and Industry Rivalry

The acquisition brings notable academic and industry talent to Meta. Assured Robot Intelligence was co-founded by Lerrel Pinto and Xiaolong Wang. Wang previously served as a researcher at Nvidia, a leader in AI hardware, while Pinto was a co-founder of Fauna Robotics—a firm acquired by Amazon earlier this year to bolster its own robotics division.

The staff, primarily based in San Diego and New York, will focus on "whole-body humanoid control" and self-learning capabilities. This expertise is critical for creating robots that can balance, walk, and perform delicate manual tasks without constant human intervention.

The Emerging Humanoid Market

Meta’s investment arrives as the humanoid robotics sector becomes a new frontline for Big Tech. Companies including Tesla, Alphabet (Google), and Amazon have all launched significant initiatives to develop bipedal robots. These machines are increasingly seen as a solution for logistics, manufacturing, and eventually, domestic assistance.

By integrating Assured Robot Intelligence, Meta appears to be shifting its focus toward the "brain" of the robot, the AI models that govern movement and decision-making. "The group will bring a deep expertise in how we can design our models and frontier capabilities for robot control," the Meta spokesperson stated, highlighting the company's focus on autonomous self-learning. Sun Pharma To Acquire Organon in USD 11.75 Billion Deal, Marks Biggest Indian Pharma Acquisition Ever.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Meta). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 09:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).