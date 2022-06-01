Microsoft is said to be working on a new laptop 'Surface Laptop Go 2'. According to a report from Verge, the Surface Laptop Go 2 has been listed on a South Korean retailer website, revealing its key specifications. According to the listing, Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 will come powered by an 11th gen Intel CPU i5-1135G7 SoC. It will be available for pre-order from June 2, 2022. Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go 2 Likely To Feature 11th-Gen Intel Chips.

The laptop will come pre-loaded with Windows 11 OS and will sport an improved HD camera, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Previous reports had claimed that the company might introduce a 4GB + 128GB configuration as well. The Surface Laptop Go 2 is likely to get a 12.4-inch screen, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB-A port.

Moreover, the laptop is said to offer a battery life of 13.5 hours. It is likely to come in four colours - ice blue, sandstone, platinum and sage. A previous report from Winfuture.de had revealed that the Surface Laptop Go 2 could carry a starting price of $650.

