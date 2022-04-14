San Francisco: Tech giant Microsoft's likely dubbed "Surface Laptop Go 2" is expected to ship with a new processor and colour, media reports say. The device is codenamed "Zuma" and is expected to start shipping in the first half of this year, citing sources Windows Central reported. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go to Be Available in India From Tomorrow.

The Surface Laptop Go line is Microsoft's budget-friendly Surface Laptop, and it is said to be one of the best Surface PCs for students because of its premium design and small overall form factor, the report said.

The upcoming Surface Laptop Go 2 will begin shipping in the first half of this year, likely sometime in June. Surface Laptop Go 2 will ship with an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 chip, up from the 10th-generation processor in the first Surface Laptop Go.

The entry-level model is expected ship with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, just like the current Surface Laptop Go. According to the sources, Surface Laptop Go 2 will target the same starting price of $549 for the entry-level model. Pricing for the higher configurations is expected to remain the same as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2022 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).