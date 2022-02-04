Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker, officially launched the G Stylus 2022 phone. The Moto G Stylus 2022 has been introduced as the company's latest model bundled with a stylus pen. It is priced at $299.99 (approximately Rs 22,400) of the sole 6GB + 128GB model. The handset will be made available via Consumer Cellular and Cricket soon. Motorola Edge 2021 With Snapdragon 778 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Moto G Stylus features a 6.8-inch FHD+ Max Vision IPS display with a resolution of 2460x1080 pixels.

Moto G Stylus 2022 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Meet the newest moto g stylus 🖊️ Express yourself with a built-in stylus and the power of a 2-day battery. Pre-order yours today: https://t.co/nFSxI7dbTV pic.twitter.com/tk5kaoH9zV — motorolaus (@MotorolaUS) February 3, 2022

It comes powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone gets a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth snapper. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

Moto G Stylus 2022 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also comes with a gyroscope, a proximity sensor, an accelerometer and an ambient light sensor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2022 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).