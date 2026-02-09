New Delhi, February 9: Hero MotoCorp’s electric vehicle division, Vida, has officially patented the design for its upcoming electric motorcycle, the Ubex, in India. First showcased as a concept at the EICMA 2025 exhibition, the newly filed patents reveal a near-production version of the bike, suggesting that the company is moving closer to its commercial launch. The Vida Ubex is positioned as a sporty, "neo-naked" urban explorer designed for city commuters seeking a streetfighter aesthetic.

The patent filings indicate several practical changes from the original concept to make the motorcycle production-ready for the Indian market. Most notably, the high-end upside-down (USD) front forks seen on the EICMA show bike have been replaced with more conventional right-side-up telescopic forks. This shift, along with a more standard projector headlamp setup, points toward Hero's strategy to keep the vehicle competitively priced while maintaining its aggressive, muscular character. TVS Jupiter Price Hike 2026: Check Comparison of Scooter's Old vs New Price.

Hero Vida Ubex Design and Hardware Details

The Vida Ubex features a sharp, angular front fascia with a mono-projector headlamp flanked by LED daytime running lights (DRLs). Its ergonomics are tailored for urban riding, featuring an upright handlebar, neutral footpeg positioning, and a single-piece stepped seat. The motorcycle is built around a tubular frame and features a trellis-style swingarm, with disc brakes on both 17-inch alloy wheels to ensure reliable stopping power.

One of the most striking visual elements in the patent images is the large, low-slung battery pack, which suggests a high capacity aimed at providing a substantial real-world range. Power will be delivered by a mid-mounted electric motor driving the rear wheel via a chain or belt system. Tech-wise, the Ubex is expected to house a full-colour TFT instrument cluster equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone integration, and turn-by-turn navigation.

Hero Vida Ubex Expected Price and Launch in India

While Hero MotoCorp has not yet announced a formal launch date, industry analysts expect the Vida Ubex to debut by late 2026 or early 2027. The motorcycle is projected to be priced in the range of INR 1,50,000 to INR 2,20,000, positioned to compete with upcoming models like the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6. Once launched, it will be sold through Hero’s premium "Premia" dealerships and dedicated Vida experience centres. Suzuki Access ABS Price, Specifications and Features.

This move marks a significant expansion for Vida, which has primarily focused on the electric scooter segment with its V1 and VX2 series. By entering the electric motorcycle space with the Ubex and the previously patented Project VxZ, Hero MotoCorp aims to secure a dominant position in India's evolving green mobility sector. The company is currently focused on expanding its charging infrastructure across major cities to support this upcoming rollout.

