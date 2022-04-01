Motorola India is planning to introduce the Moto G22 smartphone in the country soon. According to a report from 91Mobiles, Moto G22 will debut between April 4 to April 8, 2022. As a reminder, the device has already been launched in Europe, and now, the company is said to launch it in India. Ahead of its launch, the specifications of the handset have been leaked online. Moto G22 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched; Price, Features & Specifications.

Moto G22 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Moto G22 is likely to come with a 6.5-inch Max Vision LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the device might sport a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth shooter and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is likely to be a 16MP selfie lens.

The handset is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. The smartphone could run on Android 12 OS. Connectivity options might include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, dual-SIM, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

