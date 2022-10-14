Honor officially launched the X40 GT smartphone in China on Thursday. The handset is the latest device under the X40 Series and is currently available for pre-reservations in China via the Honor Mall website. The device will be made available for purchase later this month. It will be offered in magic night black, racing black and titanium empty silver colour options. Honor X40 GT Launch Set for October 13, 2022; Expected Features & Specifications.

Honor X50 GT features a 6.81-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP depth snapper and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie shooter. Honor 70 5G With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Debuts in Malaysia.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support and runs on Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and USB Type-C port. The device also comes with Honor's GPU Turbo X graphics acceleration engine, a 13-layer VC liquid cooling system with an eight-layer graphite cooling pad to reduce heat during gaming. Coming to the pricing, Honor X40 GT is priced at CNY 1,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model and CNY 2,299 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

