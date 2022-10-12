Nokia Mobile India officially launched the G11 Plus smartphone in the country. The handset is now available for sale via Nokia India's official website. It will soon be available via e-commerce stores and offline stores shortly. The Nokia G11 Plus comes in lake blue and charcoal grey colour options. Key features of the Nokia G11 Plus include an HD+ display, Unisoc T606 chipset, 4GB RAM, a 5,000mAh battery and more. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio 4G Feature Phone Launched in India at Rs 4,999.

Nokia G11 Plus sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The all new Nokia G11 Plus comes powered with 3 days of battery life. Stop at nothing, the Nokia G11 Plus is coming to you tomorrow. Stay tuned #GotYourBack #LoveTrustKeep pic.twitter.com/07HG4uUGtN — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) October 10, 2022

For photography, the handset gets a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP depth camera, along with an LED flash. Upfront, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls. Nokia 105 (2022), Nokia 105 Plus Feature Phones Launched in India.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Android 12 OS. Connectivity options include 4G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack and a Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Nokia G11 Plus is priced at Rs 12,499 for the sole 4GB + 64GB model.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2022 10:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).