Motorola has officially launched the Moto G22 smartphone today in Europe. The handset is available for purchase across select European markets. The company has revealed that the smartphone will make its way to India, Latin America and the Middle East in the coming weeks. Moto G22 is priced at EUR 169.99 for the sole 4GB + 64GB model. The device has been introduced as the successor to the Moto G20, which debuted last year. Motorola has skipped the Moto G21 for unknown reasons. Moto G22 Renders Reportedly Leaked Online, Tipped To Feature MediaTek Helio G37 SoC.

Moto G22 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

In terms of specifications, Moto G22 features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

Moto G22 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

For clicking photographs, the Moto G22 phone gets a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth snapper and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, dual-SIM, 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port and 4G.

