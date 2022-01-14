Motorola will launch Moto Tab G70 in India on January 18, 2022. The latest offering from the Lenovo-owned brand will debut during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, which will go live on January 17, 2022. Ahead of its launch, the company has revealed key specifications of the Tablet, including the processor and the display resolution. Moto G71 5G With Snapdragon 695 Soc Launched In India At Rs 18,999.

The upcoming tablet will be offered in both Wi-Fi and WiFi+Cellular models. Moreover, a dedicated microsite is already live on the e-commerce marketplace revealing that the tablet will feature thick bezels around the 11-inch display. Motorola is likely to offer the tablet in a single Modernist Teal colour option, with a two-tone design.

Moto Tab G70 Tablet (Photo Credits: Motorola India)

As far as specifications are concerned, the Moto Tab G70 will boast an 11-inch 2K LCD display with a resolution of 2000x1200 pixels and 400 nits of brightness. Under the hood, there will be a 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. The chipset will be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. According to details shared on the Flipkart microsite, it will run on Android 11 OS. It will pack a 7,700mAh battery with 20W fast charging over USB Type-C. Additionally, the tablet will also get an IP52 rating.

Elevate your entertainment experience with a tablet that is #BornToEntertain! Take your favorite games, movies, and web series to the next level with the brand-new #mototabg70LTE. Launching 18th Jan on @Flipkart! #gomotog https://t.co/spi5cOWjMR pic.twitter.com/Sh6nqygPvs — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) January 13, 2022

For photos and videos, there will be a single 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. There will be a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. For connectivity, the tablet will get 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, and a MicroSD card slot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2022 12:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).